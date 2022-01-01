Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken & Veg image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg$7.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg image

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg$6.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Teriyaki Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.7 (3445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken$12.85
Mini Teriyaki Chicken$8.85
Side Teriyaki Chicken$3.99
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS Chicken Teriyaki$8.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
GF Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$15.99
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kokonut Island Grill - SLC

358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Side- Teriyaki Chicken$4.00
Nacho-Teriyaki Chicken$13.99
More about Kokonut Island Grill - SLC

