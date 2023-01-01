Chicken tikka in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken tikka
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tikka Dosa
|$11.95
(GF) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Pulled chicken smothered in a tikka sauce for a hearty filling
|Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
|Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)
|$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.50
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
|Chicken Tikka
|$18.50
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$20.00
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
ROCTACO - SLC
248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City
|TIKKA (Chicken)
|$4.00
+ Chicken Tikka Masala
+ Pickled Cukes & Carrots
+ Crispy Onions
+ Creamy Cilantro Sauce
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Flour Tortilla