Chicken tikka in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken tikka

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Dosa$11.95
(GF) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Pulled chicken smothered in a tikka sauce for a hearty filling
Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
Chicken Tikka Dosa$11.95
(GF) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Pulled chicken smothered in a tikka sauce for a hearty filling
Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.50
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
Chicken Tikka$18.50
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.00
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
ROCTACO - SLC

248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TIKKA (Chicken)$4.00
+ Chicken Tikka Masala
+ Pickled Cukes & Carrots
+ Crispy Onions
+ Creamy Cilantro Sauce
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Flour Tortilla
More about ROCTACO - SLC
Rumsy's

1470 W 400 South, Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$10.00
More about Rumsy's

