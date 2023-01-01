Chicken tikka masala in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.50
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$20.00
