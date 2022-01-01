Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$11.99
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.49
diced crispy chicken tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo wing sauce with your choice of cheese and dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
Main pic

 

Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S

1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvla Wrap$16.00
More about Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Root'd Cafe
Main pic

 

Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

110 Broadway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Avocado Wrap$13.50
Herb tortilla, chicken, smashed avocado, spring mix lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese, & pickle. Served with French fries.
More about Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Teriyaki Chicken

Pudding

Lox

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Avocado Toast

Salmon

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston