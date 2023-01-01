Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chile relleno in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Chile Relleno
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chile relleno
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
No reviews yet
Chile Relleno de Queso
$14.00
Cheese-filled roasted poblano pepper, tomato salsa, vegetables
More about Cafe Silvestre
Mi Ranchito Grill
3600 S State St, South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
3. One Chile Relleno
$11.99
More about Mi Ranchito Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City
Papaya Salad
Margherita Pizza
Carne Asada
Waffles
Ceviche
Flan
Chips And Salsa
Beef Salad
Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Sugar House
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Central City
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
East Central
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ballpark
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Salt Lake City to explore
Park City
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bountiful
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(686 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(349 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston