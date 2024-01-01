Chili dogs in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chili dogs
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Chili Dog
|$3.95
Home Made All Meat Chili over an All Beef Hot Dog.
The Cotton Bottom Inn - 2820 East 6200 South
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$12.00
All Beef Nathan's famous hotdog grilled on the flat top smothered with house made skiers chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onions served on french bread.
Iceberg - Original - 3900 South 900 East
3906 South 900 East, Millcreek
|Chili Dog Combo
|$13.99
We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?