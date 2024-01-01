Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chili dogs

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Dog$3.95
Home Made All Meat Chili over an All Beef Hot Dog.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Item pic

 

The Cotton Bottom Inn - 2820 East 6200 South

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$12.00
All Beef Nathan's famous hotdog grilled on the flat top smothered with house made skiers chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onions served on french bread.
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn - 2820 East 6200 South
Item pic

 

Iceberg - Original - 3900 South 900 East

3906 South 900 East, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Dog Combo$13.99
We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
More about Iceberg - Original - 3900 South 900 East

