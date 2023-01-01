Chocolate brownies in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
SANDWICHES
Buds
509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City
|Double Chocolate Brownie
|$3.25
Locally made at Monkeywrench!
Red Rock Brewing Co.
254 S 200 W, Salt Lake City
|Oatmeal Stout Chocolate Brownie
|$8.00
Vanilla ice cream
FreshFin - SLC Regent - 157 S Regent St
157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Brownie
|$3.45
Gluten-Free
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Brownie (GF)
|$9.99
Rich, fudgy brownie made with sustainable Honduran chocolate, cage-free eggs, and gluten-free flour
Paired with a scoop of Tsunami’s house-made vanilla ice cream.