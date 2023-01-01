Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Brownie$3.25
Locally made at Monkeywrench!
More about Buds
Red Rock Brewing Co.

254 S 200 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oatmeal Stout Chocolate Brownie$8.00
Vanilla ice cream
More about Red Rock Brewing Co.
FreshFin - SLC Regent - 157 S Regent St

157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brownie$3.45
Gluten-Free
More about FreshFin - SLC Regent - 157 S Regent St
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Brownie (GF)$9.99
Rich, fudgy brownie made with sustainable Honduran chocolate, cage-free eggs, and gluten-free flour
Paired with a scoop of Tsunami’s house-made vanilla ice cream.
More about Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

