Chocolate cheesecake in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
Loco Burger - Salt Lake City
1702 Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Orange Chocolate Cheesecake
|$6.95
These orange cheesecakes are topped with orange marmalade and wrapped in chocolate mousse. Glazed and finished with an orange macaron. Seriously, delicious!
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
|$11.99
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with raspberry preserves and white chocolate disks, sweetened sour cream top with pink swirl and white disk center, graham crust
|Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
|$11.99
Layer of caramel cheesecake, layer of chocolate cheesecake with dark chocolate disks, topped with sweetened sour cream, caramel center, dark and milk chocolate disks