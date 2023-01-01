Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Loco Burger - Salt Lake City

1702 Main Street, Salt Lake City

Orange Chocolate Cheesecake$6.95
These orange cheesecakes are topped with orange marmalade and wrapped in chocolate mousse. Glazed and finished with an orange macaron. Seriously, delicious!
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$11.99
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with raspberry preserves and white chocolate disks, sweetened sour cream top with pink swirl and white disk center, graham crust
Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake$11.99
Layer of caramel cheesecake, layer of chocolate cheesecake with dark chocolate disks, topped with sweetened sour cream, caramel center, dark and milk chocolate disks
