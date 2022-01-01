Chocolate cream pies in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate cream pies
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 s, Millcreek
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$18.99
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$12.79
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$18.99
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$18.99
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.