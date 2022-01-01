Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

PIZZA • GRILL

Copper Common

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Tart$7.00
House tart shell, chocolate ganache, tahini, powdered sugar, toasted white sesame, and flaked salt.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"$99.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
Bucket O' Crawfish

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Happy Ending - Triple Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$6.00
