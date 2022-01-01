Chocolate mousse cake in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"
|$99.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 44-48 ppl)