Chopped salad in Salt Lake City

Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
4044 S 2700 E, Holladay
|Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Romaine and spring mix, chopped chicken, red onion, avacodo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, hard boiled egg
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|1/2 Chopped Kale Salad
|$7.00
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
The Crack Shack - 9th & 9th SLC
912 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Baja Chop Salad
|$9.50
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
|Side Baja Chop Salad
|$5.00
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Pago - Main Street - 341 S Main St
341 S Main St, Salt Lake City
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00