Chopped salad in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chopped salad

Main pic

 

Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Romaine and spring mix, chopped chicken, red onion, avacodo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, hard boiled egg
More about Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chopped Kale Salad$7.00
Chopped Kale Salad$14.00
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack - 9th & 9th SLC

912 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chop Salad$9.50
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Side Baja Chop Salad$5.00
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about The Crack Shack - 9th & 9th SLC
BG pic

 

Pago - Main Street - 341 S Main St

341 S Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
More about Pago - Main Street - 341 S Main St
East Liberty Tap House image

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Chop Salad$10.00
cabbage, romaine, kale, cauliflower, carrot, jicama, chayote pickles, pepitas, cotija, roasted poblano-cream dressing.
gluten free. vegetarian.
More about East Liberty Tap House

