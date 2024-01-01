Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chorizo burritos in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Chorizo Burritos
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Santo Taco - Downtown
380 South State Street, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito
$10.00
More about Santo Taco - Downtown
Santo Taco - Rosepark
910 N 900 W, SALT LAKE CITY
No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito
$10.00
More about Santo Taco - Rosepark
