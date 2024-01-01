Chutney in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chutney
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Mango Chutney
|$2.45
More about bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Mint Chutney
|$1.50
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Mango Chutney
|$2.45
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|TAMARIND CHUTNEY, MINT CHUTNEY, HOT SAUCE
|$1.00
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Mango Chutney
|$2.00
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
|Mint Chutney
|$2.50
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
|Tamarind Chutneys (V)
|$1.75
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together