Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chutney

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Mango Chutney$2.45
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
Consumer pic

 

bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East

5468 South 900 East, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mint Chutney$1.50
More about bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Mango Chutney$2.45
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
Tandoor image

 

Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TAMARIND CHUTNEY, MINT CHUTNEY, HOT SAUCE$1.00
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Chutney$2.00
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
Mint Chutney$2.50
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
Tamarind Chutneys (V)$1.75
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Potstickers

Hot Chocolate

Pho

Clam Chowder

Teriyaki Bento

Steamed Rice

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Carne Asada Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

No reviews yet

Riverton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (47 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston