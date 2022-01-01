Cobb salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cobb salad
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|T27 Style Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|T27 Style Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
TACOS
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|T27 Style Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
