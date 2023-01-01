Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve coleslaw

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pint Coleslaw$5.50
Coleslaw$2.55
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Main pic

 

Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.49
More about Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw - Side$1.99
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
Consumer pic

 

HandleBar

751 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.00
More about HandleBar
Coleslaw image

 

Blaze of Thunder

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.00
creamy, crunchy, tangy, deeeelish
More about Blaze of Thunder
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$Coleslaw$3.50
More about Grid City Beer Works
Consumer pic

 

Pats Barbecue - 155 West Commonwealth Avenue

155 West Commonwealth Avenue, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.89
More about Pats Barbecue - 155 West Commonwealth Avenue

