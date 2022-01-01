Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookie dough in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Cookie Dough
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cookie dough
YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
Edible cookie Dough 2.7 oz
$3.00
More about YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
Avg 4.2
(390 reviews)
Cookie Dough
$10.00
More about Root'd Cafe
