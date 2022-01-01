Cookies in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cookies
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Covered Fortune Cookie
|$0.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|LARGE COOKIE 🥠
|$5.00
|COOKIE 🥠
|$2.50
|GIANT COOKIE SANDWICH
|$6.50
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Chocolate Covered Fortune Cookie
|$0.50
Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.55
Design of cookie varies by season.
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.95
|Black Pepper Molasses Cookie
|$1.95
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|Celebration Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|S'Mores Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Mr. Charlie’s
554 W 4500 S, Murray
|Cookie Tree Cookie
|$1.99
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Cookies N' Cream
|$6.50
Oreo cookies, Ice Cream
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
My Pie Pizza
4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay
|Cookie - S'mores
|$3.00
|Cookie - Red Velvet
|$3.00
The Crack Shack
912 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
housemade, with love
TACOS
Vessel Kitchen
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|SAMOA COOKIE*****
|$4.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN + DAIRY + EGGS. Hand-crafted by Süss Cookies locally. Sugar cookie drizzled with chocolate + caramel and sprinkled with toasted coconut.
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE*****
|$3.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN + DAIRY + EGGS. Hand-crafted in house at Vessel Kitchen.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Blue Lemon Collab Cookie
|$2.50
The Rose Estb.
235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Valrhona Chocolate Chips, Fleur De Sel
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Hopes Royale Cookie
|$2.50
Macadamia Nuts, Coconut, and Semisweet Chocolate Chips.
Contains Egg, Milk, Soy, Macadamia Nuts, Wheat, Coconut
|Keto Cookie
|$3.50
Almond Flour, Eggs, Coconut Flour, Coconut Oil, Monk Fruit, Baking Soda, Salt
Gluten-Free & Grain-Free
2-3g net carbs per cookie
Crave Cookies
2705 W 3500 South Suite 160, West Valley City
|Indvidual Cookie
|$3.75
Your choice of any one of our six flavors!