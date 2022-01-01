Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cookies

Yoshi's Japanese Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Covered Fortune Cookie$0.50
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about SugarHouse BBQ
YUMZ, LLC image

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LARGE COOKIE 🥠$5.00
COOKIE 🥠$2.50
GIANT COOKIE SANDWICH$6.50
More about YUMZ, LLC
Yoshi's Japanese Grill image

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Covered Fortune Cookie$0.50
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugar Cookie$2.55
Design of cookie varies by season.
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.95
Black Pepper Molasses Cookie$1.95
More about Alpha Coffee
Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Celebration Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
S'Mores Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
More about SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$4.00
More about Root'd Cafe
Mr. Charlie’s image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Mr. Charlie’s

554 W 4500 S, Murray

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Tree Cookie$1.99
More about Mr. Charlie’s
Item pic

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies N' Cream$6.50
Oreo cookies, Ice Cream
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Publik Avenues image

 

Publik Avenues

502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Publik Avenues
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

My Pie Pizza

4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie - S'mores$3.00
Cookie - Red Velvet$3.00
Cookie - Red Velvet$3.00
More about My Pie Pizza
Buds image

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Buds
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack

912 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
housemade, with love
More about The Crack Shack
Item pic

TACOS

Vessel Kitchen

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SAMOA COOKIE*****$4.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN + DAIRY + EGGS. Hand-crafted by Süss Cookies locally. Sugar cookie drizzled with chocolate + caramel and sprinkled with toasted coconut.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE*****$3.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN + DAIRY + EGGS. Hand-crafted in house at Vessel Kitchen.
More about Vessel Kitchen
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Lemon Collab Cookie$2.50
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Banner pic

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Valrhona Chocolate Chips, Fleur De Sel
More about The Rose Estb.
Item pic

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hopes Royale Cookie$2.50
Macadamia Nuts, Coconut, and Semisweet Chocolate Chips.
Contains Egg, Milk, Soy, Macadamia Nuts, Wheat, Coconut
Keto Cookie$3.50
Almond Flour, Eggs, Coconut Flour, Coconut Oil, Monk Fruit, Baking Soda, Salt
Gluten-Free & Grain-Free
2-3g net carbs per cookie
More about Diversion
Item pic

 

Crave Cookies

2705 W 3500 South Suite 160, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Indvidual Cookie$3.75
Your choice of any one of our six flavors!
More about Crave Cookies
Item pic

 

Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

140 B St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Our famous chocolate chip cookies topped with flaky maldon sea salt
More about Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

