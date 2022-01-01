Cornbread in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
4044 S 2700 E, Holladay
|Cornbread
|$1.50
More about Marie Callender's - SLC
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - SLC
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Served with side of cornbread
|9" Cornbread
|$8.99