Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cornbread

Main pic

 

Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cornbread$1.50
More about Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's - SLC

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Served with side of cornbread
9" Cornbread$8.99
More about Marie Callender's - SLC

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Salmon

Ham Sandwiches

Mango Sticky Rice

Chicken Pasta

Gumbo

Roti

French Fries

Veggie Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston