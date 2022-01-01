Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve crepes

Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Crepes$11.00
Crepes with sweet cream cheese and fresh betties, topped with powdered sugar, finished with house-made berry compote
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Continental Crepe$9.99
(1) Breakfast Crepe$17.49
Full Continental Crepes$13.75
More about Original Pancake House
Savory Coconut Crepes image

 

Tamarind, LLC

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Savory Coconut Crepes$11.99
With your choice of protein, bean sprouts, daikon, carrot, served with house sauce. Served with lettuce, cucumber, mint on the side. Traditionally with ground pork and shrimp.
More about Tamarind, LLC

