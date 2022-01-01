Crepes in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve crepes
More about Root'd Cafe
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Crepes
|$11.00
Crepes with sweet cream cheese and fresh betties, topped with powdered sugar, finished with house-made berry compote
|Crepes
|$11.00
Crepes with sweet cream cheese and fresh betties, topped with powdered sugar, finished with house-made berry compote
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|(1) Continental Crepe
|$9.99
|(1) Breakfast Crepe
|$17.49
|Full Continental Crepes
|$13.75