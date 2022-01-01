Crispy chicken in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Skins image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
smoked honey
More about Carson Kitchen
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$11.99
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
P4. Crispy chicken basil$14.00
crispy chicken topped with crispy basil with special house sauce.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
More about Marie Callender's
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

