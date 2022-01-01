Crispy chicken in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$9.00
smoked honey
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$11.99
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|P4. Crispy chicken basil
|$14.00
crispy chicken topped with crispy basil with special house sauce.
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.