Croissant sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Alpha Cafe

111 Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Croissant Sandwich$6.45
Ham Croissant Sandwich$6.45
More about Alpha Cafe
Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Croissant Sandwich$6.45
Ham Croissant Sandwich$6.45
Tomato, Egg, and Gruyere Croissant Sandwich$6.45
More about Alpha Coffee

