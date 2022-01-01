Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve croissants

Sausage Croissant roll (with Mustard Cream Sauce) image

 

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Croissant roll (with Mustard Cream Sauce)$12.00
pack of 4 scratch made sausage croissants made with chicken and apple sausage. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer. includes a pack of Dijon cream sauce
Ham & Cheese Croissant$12.00
pack of 4 scratch made ham and cheese made with black forest ham. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer
More about Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
Item pic

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Feta Croissant$4.15
Sausage, Egg, Cheese Croissant$5.95
Almond Croissant$4.10
More about Alpha Coffee
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
More about Marie Callender's

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Peanut Butter Cookies

Caesar Salad

Egg Rolls

Pho

Teriyaki Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Katsu

Curry Puffs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston