Croissants in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve croissants
1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City
|Sausage Croissant roll (with Mustard Cream Sauce)
|$12.00
pack of 4 scratch made sausage croissants made with chicken and apple sausage. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer. includes a pack of Dijon cream sauce
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$12.00
pack of 4 scratch made ham and cheese made with black forest ham. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer
Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood
|Spinach Feta Croissant
|$4.15
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese Croissant
|$5.95
|Almond Croissant
|$4.10