Cucumber salad in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cucumber salad

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$2.55
Pint Cucumber salad
Item pic

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Garden Salad$4.50
Sliced Cucumber with Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot ,Feta Cheese and Lemon Italian Dressing
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$7.00
Item pic

 

FreshFin

157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$1.95
Cucumber, Red Onion, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Japanese Cucumber Salad$3.99
With a sweet rice vinegar dressing
GF Japanese Cucumber Salad$3.99
With a sweet rice vinegar dressing
