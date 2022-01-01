Cucumber salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about SugarHouse BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Cucumber Salad
|$2.55
|Pint Cucumber salad
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Cucumber Garden Salad
|$4.50
Sliced Cucumber with Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot ,Feta Cheese and Lemon Italian Dressing
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
More about FreshFin
FreshFin
157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Cucumber Salad
|$1.95
Cucumber, Red Onion, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Scallion, Sesame Seed