Curry in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve curry

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$8.59
A mild chicken curry with carrots, potatoes, and onions served over rice. Finished with Toasted coconut. Try this one over brown rice for a healthier option!
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MALABAR FISH CURRY$16.95
(GF)
Kerala style fish curry made with coconut milk, turmeric, plum tomato, onion and cilantro, finished with lime
VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK$35.99
Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
Curried Chickpeas & Fry Bread$10.95
(Vegan) Garbanzo Beans, garlic oil, roasted garam spices served with oversized, soft, puffy wheat bread
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$6.49
A mild curry stew with carrots and onions over char-grilled chicken breast and rice. Toasted coconut completes the dish.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry$10.00
Coconut milk, broccoli, charred eggplant, bell peppers, onion, thai basil, jasmine rice
Red Curry$11.00
Green Curry$10.00
green curry, coconut milk, charred eggplant, cauliflower, basil, red bell peppers, side of rice -GF
More about Ginger Street
J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$15.00
Potatoes, carrots, and onions simmered with coconut milk in turmeric, cumin and lemongrass curry paste.
Green Curry$15.00
Bamboo, bell peppers, and basil simmered with coconut milk in fresh green chili, wild ginger, lemongrass, and kaffir lime curry paste.
Red Curry$15.00
Bamboo, bell peppers, and Thai basil simmered with coconut milk in dried red chili, lemongrass, and a galangal root curry paste.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Bombay House

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)$12.50
mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes
Chicken Curry$15.50
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Shrimp Curry$17.50
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
More about Bombay House
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Indian Curry Tofu Side$3.00
Curry Tofu & Spinach$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Curry Tofu, Broccoli, Zucchini, Sautéed Spinach, Flower Tahini Drizzle.
Thai Curry Tofu Bowl$11.00
Jasmine Rice, Pan Seared Tofu, Asparagus, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Thai-inspired Yellow Coconut Curry, Sweet Dragon Sauce.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Bento$15.00
Our house yellow curry and assorted veggies with your choice of tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp. Served with a small house salad, 2 pork dumplings, 4 cali rolls, and a side of white rice.
Curry Entree$16.00
House yellow curry with assorted veggies and a fresh slice of banana. Choice of tofu, shrimp, chicken, or beef. Served with our black and white rice.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LC6. Massaman curry$10.00
LC5. Yellow curry$10.00
C4. Massaman curry$15.00
Flavored with Massaman curry paste with an edition of Persian spices, slowed cooked potatoes, carrot, topped with roasted peanuts.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Be Happy$14.00
#LiveHappy - Slow braised short rib, house-made yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, jasmine rice, mint creme fraiche. Spicy.
**Allergens: soybeans, wheat.
More about SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MALABAR FISH CURRY$16.95
(GF)
Kerala style fish curry made with coconut milk, turmeric, plum tomato, onion and cilantro, finished with lime
VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK$34.99
Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
MADRAS GOAT CURRY$16.95
(GF)
Southern spiced goat (bone-in) curry with mustard, fenugreek, curry leaves and sambhar spices
More about SAFFRON VALLEY
Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
$Brussels w/ Curry Aioli$3.50
$Curry Aioli$0.75
Cashew Butter Curry$15.00
Vegan Coconut Masala Curry folded with Cashew Butter and Roasted Habaneros. Cooked with Potatoes and Carrots, served over jasmine rice.
*Contains Nuts*
More about Grid City Beer Works
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Indian Curry Tofu Salad$12.00
Pan Seared Indian Curry Tofu, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Broccoli, Cucumber, Avocado, Lemon Garbanzo Beans, Sesame Chili Lime Vinaigrette.
Curry Tofu & Spinach$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Curry Tofu, Broccoli, Zucchini, Sautéed Spinach, Flower Tahini Drizzle.
Thai Curry Tofu Bowl$11.00
Jasmine Rice, Pan Seared Tofu, Asparagus, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Thai-inspired Yellow Coconut Curry, Sweet Dragon Drizzle.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
FreshFin

157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Dinner$14.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fries$12.00
japanese curry, mozzarella, crema, cilantro, chives & pickled onions
Japanese Curry Rice$12.00
japanese style curry w/ carrots, onions, potatoes, fried egg, cilantro, chives & sweet pickled veggies
More about Purgatory Bar
Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Puff (5pc)$8.00
Red Curry$12.00
Red curry paste, Carrot, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Basil, and Coconut Milk.
Yellow Curry$12.00
Yellow curry paste, Carrot, Potato, tomato, Onion, and Coconut Milk.
More about Chaiyo Thai To Go

