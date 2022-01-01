Curry in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve curry
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Curry Chicken
|$8.59
A mild chicken curry with carrots, potatoes, and onions served over rice. Finished with Toasted coconut. Try this one over brown rice for a healthier option!
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|MALABAR FISH CURRY
|$16.95
(GF)
Kerala style fish curry made with coconut milk, turmeric, plum tomato, onion and cilantro, finished with lime
|VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK
|$35.99
Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
|Curried Chickpeas & Fry Bread
|$10.95
(Vegan) Garbanzo Beans, garlic oil, roasted garam spices served with oversized, soft, puffy wheat bread
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Curry Chicken
|$6.49
A mild curry stew with carrots and onions over char-grilled chicken breast and rice. Toasted coconut completes the dish.
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Green Curry
|$10.00
Coconut milk, broccoli, charred eggplant, bell peppers, onion, thai basil, jasmine rice
|Red Curry
|$11.00
|Green Curry
|$10.00
green curry, coconut milk, charred eggplant, cauliflower, basil, red bell peppers, side of rice -GF
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Yellow Curry
|$15.00
Potatoes, carrots, and onions simmered with coconut milk in turmeric, cumin and lemongrass curry paste.
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Bamboo, bell peppers, and basil simmered with coconut milk in fresh green chili, wild ginger, lemongrass, and kaffir lime curry paste.
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Bamboo, bell peppers, and Thai basil simmered with coconut milk in dried red chili, lemongrass, and a galangal root curry paste.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Bombay House
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)
|$12.50
mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes
|Chicken Curry
|$15.50
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
|Shrimp Curry
|$17.50
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Indian Curry Tofu Side
|$3.00
|Curry Tofu & Spinach
|$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Curry Tofu, Broccoli, Zucchini, Sautéed Spinach, Flower Tahini Drizzle.
|Thai Curry Tofu Bowl
|$11.00
Jasmine Rice, Pan Seared Tofu, Asparagus, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Thai-inspired Yellow Coconut Curry, Sweet Dragon Sauce.
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Curry Bento
|$15.00
Our house yellow curry and assorted veggies with your choice of tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp. Served with a small house salad, 2 pork dumplings, 4 cali rolls, and a side of white rice.
|Curry Entree
|$16.00
House yellow curry with assorted veggies and a fresh slice of banana. Choice of tofu, shrimp, chicken, or beef. Served with our black and white rice.
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|LC6. Massaman curry
|$10.00
|LC5. Yellow curry
|$10.00
|C4. Massaman curry
|$15.00
Flavored with Massaman curry paste with an edition of Persian spices, slowed cooked potatoes, carrot, topped with roasted peanuts.
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Curry Be Happy
|$14.00
#LiveHappy - Slow braised short rib, house-made yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, jasmine rice, mint creme fraiche. Spicy.
**Allergens: soybeans, wheat.
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|MALABAR FISH CURRY
|$16.95
(GF)
Kerala style fish curry made with coconut milk, turmeric, plum tomato, onion and cilantro, finished with lime
|VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK
|$34.99
Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
|MADRAS GOAT CURRY
|$16.95
(GF)
Southern spiced goat (bone-in) curry with mustard, fenugreek, curry leaves and sambhar spices
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|$Brussels w/ Curry Aioli
|$3.50
|$Curry Aioli
|$0.75
|Cashew Butter Curry
|$15.00
Vegan Coconut Masala Curry folded with Cashew Butter and Roasted Habaneros. Cooked with Potatoes and Carrots, served over jasmine rice.
*Contains Nuts*
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Indian Curry Tofu Salad
|$12.00
Pan Seared Indian Curry Tofu, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Broccoli, Cucumber, Avocado, Lemon Garbanzo Beans, Sesame Chili Lime Vinaigrette.
|Curry Tofu & Spinach
|$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Curry Tofu, Broccoli, Zucchini, Sautéed Spinach, Flower Tahini Drizzle.
|Thai Curry Tofu Bowl
|$11.00
Jasmine Rice, Pan Seared Tofu, Asparagus, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Thai-inspired Yellow Coconut Curry, Sweet Dragon Drizzle.
FreshFin
157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Curry Dinner
|$14.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
Purgatory Bar
62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City
|Curry Fries
|$12.00
japanese curry, mozzarella, crema, cilantro, chives & pickled onions
|Japanese Curry Rice
|$12.00
japanese style curry w/ carrots, onions, potatoes, fried egg, cilantro, chives & sweet pickled veggies