Drunken noodles in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Ginger Street image

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)$15.00
rice noodles, sweet soy, jalapeno, pastrami, red bell peppers, Thai basil
More about Ginger Street
dc7bc657-16ee-45d4-b0c6-01495dd9c09c image

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Drunken Noodle$13.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, baby corn, celery, bell peppers, onions, Thai chilis, and garlic in a savory sauce.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles$15.00
Wide rice noodles wok cooked with chilies, tomatoes, onions, our house made sauce, topped with fresh cilantro. Your choice of tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
P3. Drunken noodles$14.00
Flat wide rice noodle stir fried with garlic, chili, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, baby corn carrot, thai basil, tomato and thai spices
LS3. Drunken noodles$11.00
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Drunken Noodles image

 

Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$12.00
Stir-fried thick rice noodles with fresh Garlic, Fresh Chili, Broccoli, Zucchini, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Basil, and Tomato.
More about Chaiyo Thai To Go

