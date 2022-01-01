Drunken noodles in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)
|$15.00
rice noodles, sweet soy, jalapeno, pastrami, red bell peppers, Thai basil
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Thai Drunken Noodle
|$13.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, baby corn, celery, bell peppers, onions, Thai chilis, and garlic in a savory sauce.
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Drunken Noodles
|$15.00
Wide rice noodles wok cooked with chilies, tomatoes, onions, our house made sauce, topped with fresh cilantro. Your choice of tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp.
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|P3. Drunken noodles
|$14.00
Flat wide rice noodle stir fried with garlic, chili, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, baby corn carrot, thai basil, tomato and thai spices
|LS3. Drunken noodles
|$11.00