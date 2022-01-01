Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve dumplings

Szechuan Chicken Dumplings image

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Szechuan Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Ginger Street image

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$7.00
Kurobuta pork, napa cabbage, ginger, sweet chili ponzu
Vegetable Dumpling$6.00
Seasonal veggies, ginger, black vinegar, chive
Pork Dumplings$7.00
Kurobuta pork, napa cabbage, ginger, sweet chili ponzu
More about Ginger Street
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Hand made Sapa recipe pork, veggie, and house blend spice filled dumplings. Served with our house garlic ponzu sauce.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
S.10 Thai Dumplings$8.00
Deep fried dumpling serve with sweet chili sauce.
S.10 Thai Dumplings$10.00
S11. Curry Dumplings$10.00
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Fajitas

Cheese Enchiladas

Chocolate Mousse

Fish Tacos

Chicken Satay

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston