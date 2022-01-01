Dumplings in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve dumplings
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Szechuan Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.00
Kurobuta pork, napa cabbage, ginger, sweet chili ponzu
|Vegetable Dumpling
|$6.00
Seasonal veggies, ginger, black vinegar, chive
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
Hand made Sapa recipe pork, veggie, and house blend spice filled dumplings. Served with our house garlic ponzu sauce.