Edamame in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve edamame

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$1.99
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$1.99
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.95
broiled soybean, sea salt
Spicy Edamame$5.95
Soybean sauteed sesame oil, garlic, togarashi, cherry preserve
More about Hamachi
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Edamame$7.00
Steamed edamame wok tossed with garlic and our spicy house chili oil.
Edamame$6.00
Steamed Japanese soybean sprinkled with kosher salt
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Organic Edamame$4.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
Edamame$4.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
Uli Edamame$5.99
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.00
Japanese soybean with sea salt
Spicy Edamame$5.00
Japanese soybean with house special spicy sauce
More about Fat Fish - West Valley

