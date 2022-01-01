Edamame in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve edamame
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Edamame
|$1.99
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Edamame
|$1.99
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Edamame
|$4.95
broiled soybean, sea salt
|Spicy Edamame
|$5.95
Soybean sauteed sesame oil, garlic, togarashi, cherry preserve
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Spicy Edamame
|$7.00
Steamed edamame wok tossed with garlic and our spicy house chili oil.
|Edamame
|$6.00
Steamed Japanese soybean sprinkled with kosher salt
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|GF Organic Edamame
|$4.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
|Edamame
|$4.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
|Uli Edamame
|$5.99