Egg benedict in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve egg benedict
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Eggs and Polenta Benedict
|$13.20
Bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce over polenta with garlic blistered cherry tomatoes & wilted spinach. (GF)
Urban Hill -
510 South 300 West, Salt Lake City
|Green Chile Eggs Benedict
|$19.00
prosciutto cotto, arugula, hash browns hatch chile hollandaise, english muffin