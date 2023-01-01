Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs and Polenta Benedict$13.20
Bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce over polenta with garlic blistered cherry tomatoes & wilted spinach. (GF)
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Item pic

 

Urban Hill -

510 South 300 West, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chile Eggs Benedict$19.00
prosciutto cotto, arugula, hash browns hatch chile hollandaise, english muffin
More about Urban Hill -
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Eggs Benedict$14.99
Classic Eggs Benedict$12.99
More about Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City

