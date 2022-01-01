Egg rolls in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve egg rolls
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Chinese Egg Roll (1)
|$2.00
Stir-fried cabbage, carrot, celery, and chicken wrapped in wonton skin; battered and deep fried. Served with plum sauce.
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|S2. Thai Egg Rolls
|$8.00
Vegetarian deep-fried spring rolls. Marinated in a black pepper and light soy sauce. Mixed with cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, and wrapped in a spring rolls skin. Serve with sweet chili sauce.
