Egg rolls in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve egg rolls

Chinese Egg Roll (1) image

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chinese Egg Roll (1)$2.00
Stir-fried cabbage, carrot, celery, and chicken wrapped in wonton skin; battered and deep fried. Served with plum sauce.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
S2. Thai Egg Rolls$8.00
Vegetarian deep-fried spring rolls. Marinated in a black pepper and light soy sauce. Mixed with cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, and wrapped in a spring rolls skin. Serve with sweet chili sauce.
S2. Thai Egg Rolls$10.00
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Tamarind, LLC

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Roll$2.00
Egg Rolls$6.59
3 family recipe vegetarian egg rolls
Egg Roll Sauce$0.50
More about Tamarind, LLC

