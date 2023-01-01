Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

 

Moochie's - Downtown -

232 East 800 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6" Eggplant Parm$9.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
12" Eggplant Parm$17.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
Eggplant Parm Entree$10.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce, and served over penne pasta. Winner best of Utah.
More about Moochie's - Downtown -
Item pic

 

Moochie's - 2121

2121 South State Street, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6" Eggplant Parm$9.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
Eggplant Parm Entree$10.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce, and served over penne pasta. Winner best of Utah.
More about Moochie's - 2121

