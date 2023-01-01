Eggplant parm in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Moochie's - Downtown -
232 East 800 South, Salt Lake City
|6" Eggplant Parm
|$9.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
|12" Eggplant Parm
|$17.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
|Eggplant Parm Entree
|$10.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce, and served over penne pasta. Winner best of Utah.
Moochie's - 2121
2121 South State Street, South Salt Lake
|6" Eggplant Parm
|$9.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
|Eggplant Parm Entree
|$10.49
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce, and served over penne pasta. Winner best of Utah.