Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve enchiladas

Main pic

 

Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

3041 E 3300 S, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADA (A LA CARTE)
More about Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
YUMZ, LLC image

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILE VERDE SMOTHERED CHEEZE ENCHILADA$14.99
More about YUMZ, LLC
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Enchiladas$10.00
2 cheddar-jack enchiladas topped with mild red chile gravy and cheese
Enchilada Style Burrito$10.00
Bean and cheese burrito covered in mild red chile gravy and cheddar-jack
Hatch Chile Enchiladas$14.00
2 pork and cheese enchiladas with Hatch chile verde
More about Cafe Silvestre
Monarca image

 

Monarca

268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas De Mole$14.00
Enchiladas Rojas De Birria$14.00
Enchiladas Suiza$14.00
More about Monarca
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas$13.00
4 folded corn tortillas and smothered
in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.
Grilled Portabella And Veggie Enchiladas$14.50
Grilled Portabella and Veggie Enchiladas
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese then smothered in green Chile sauce, topped with cactus- avocado salsa and Chipotle sour cream with black beans and rice.
More about Taqueria 27
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas$13.00
4 folded corn tortillas and smothered
in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
Grilled Portabella And Veggie Enchiladas$14.50
Grilled Portabella and Veggie Enchiladas
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese then smothered in green Chile sauce, topped with cactus- avocado salsa and Chipotle sour cream with black beans and rice.
More about Taqueria 27
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria 27

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas$13.00
4 folded corn tortillas and smothered
in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.
Grilled Portabella And Veggie Enchiladas$14.50
Grilled Portabella and Veggie Enchiladas
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese then smothered in green Chile sauce, topped with cactus- avocado salsa and Chipotle sour cream with black beans and rice.
More about Taqueria 27

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Curry

Yellow Curry

Mussels

Thai Tea

Pork Belly

Seaweed Salad

Veggie Tacos

Chicken Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston