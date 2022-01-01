Enchiladas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve enchiladas
Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
3041 E 3300 S, Millcreek
|ENCHILADA (A LA CARTE)
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|CHILE VERDE SMOTHERED CHEEZE ENCHILADA
|$14.99
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|Classic Enchiladas
|$10.00
2 cheddar-jack enchiladas topped with mild red chile gravy and cheese
|Enchilada Style Burrito
|$10.00
Bean and cheese burrito covered in mild red chile gravy and cheddar-jack
|Hatch Chile Enchiladas
|$14.00
2 pork and cheese enchiladas with Hatch chile verde
Monarca
268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY
|Enchiladas De Mole
|$14.00
|Enchiladas Rojas De Birria
|$14.00
|Enchiladas Suiza
|$14.00
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
|T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.00
4 folded corn tortillas and smothered
in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.
|Grilled Portabella And Veggie Enchiladas
|$14.50
Grilled Portabella and Veggie Enchiladas
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese then smothered in green Chile sauce, topped with cactus- avocado salsa and Chipotle sour cream with black beans and rice.
