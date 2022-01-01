Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fajitas

YUMZ, LLC image

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAJITAS ASADA BEEFLESS$16.99
VEGAN BEEF STRIPS GRILLED WITH TRI COLORED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS AND TOMATOES. GARNISHED WITH CHEEZE, CREMA, AVOCADO AND LIMES. SERVED WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS AND AN ORDER OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS
ALLERGENS: SOY, COCONUT
FAJITAS CHICKENLESS$16.99
VEGAN CHIK'N STRIPS GRILLED WITH TRI COLORED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS AND TOMATOES. GARNISHED WITH CHEEZE, CREMA, AVOCADO AND LIMES. SERVED WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS AND AN ORDER OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS
ALLERGENS: SOY, COCONUT
VEGGIE FAJITAS$15.99
More about YUMZ, LLC
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guac, pico, and tortillas.
Combo Fajitas$24.00
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
Steak Fajitas$28.00
12 oz. of grilled skirt steak on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guac, pico, and tortillas.
More about Cafe Silvestre
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita$13.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Chicken, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$13.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Chicken, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Thai Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

Clam Chowder

Nigiri

Tacos

Crepes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston