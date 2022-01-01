Fajitas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fajitas
More about YUMZ, LLC
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|FAJITAS ASADA BEEFLESS
|$16.99
VEGAN BEEF STRIPS GRILLED WITH TRI COLORED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS AND TOMATOES. GARNISHED WITH CHEEZE, CREMA, AVOCADO AND LIMES. SERVED WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS AND AN ORDER OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS
ALLERGENS: SOY, COCONUT
|FAJITAS CHICKENLESS
|$16.99
VEGAN CHIK'N STRIPS GRILLED WITH TRI COLORED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS AND TOMATOES. GARNISHED WITH CHEEZE, CREMA, AVOCADO AND LIMES. SERVED WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS AND AN ORDER OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS
ALLERGENS: SOY, COCONUT
|VEGGIE FAJITAS
|$15.99
More about Cafe Silvestre
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guac, pico, and tortillas.
|Combo Fajitas
|$24.00
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
|Steak Fajitas
|$28.00
12 oz. of grilled skirt steak on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guac, pico, and tortillas.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Fajita
|$13.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Chicken, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.