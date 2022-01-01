Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fish and chips

Elements at 35th image

 

Elements at 35th

3524 S Market St., West Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.00
More about Elements at 35th
Fish & Chips Basket image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Basket$14.00
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
1c491486-cd03-4763-ac92-4b4f147f5bfb image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
House pilsner beer battered catfish (nv) or seitan, sweet southern slaw, house remoulade & apricot cocktail sauce. Served with a side of hand cut fries.
More about Grid City Beer Works
Consumer pic

 

Bucket O' Crawfish

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cod Fish n' Chips w/ cajun fries$12.95
More about Bucket O' Crawfish

