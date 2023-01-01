Flank steaks in Salt Lake City
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|P1. Steak, lean brisket, flank, tendon, tripe,meatballs
|$14.00
Our house made all beef bone broth with our special house blend spices.
Rare steak, brisket, marbled brisket, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs.
Served with rice noodles, fresh bean sprouts, and thai basil. Side of fresh lime wedge, hoisin sauce, and sriracha. Choose from a small bowl or large.