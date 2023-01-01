Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve flank steaks

Item pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
P1. Steak, lean brisket, flank, tendon, tripe,meatballs$14.00
Our house made all beef bone broth with our special house blend spices.
Rare steak, brisket, marbled brisket, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs.
Served with rice noodles, fresh bean sprouts, and thai basil. Side of fresh lime wedge, hoisin sauce, and sriracha. Choose from a small bowl or large.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
BG pic

 

Pago - Main Street - 341 S Main St

341 S Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flank Steak$33.00
More about Pago - Main Street - 341 S Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Curry Puffs

Bread Pudding

Croissants

Clams

Mozzarella Sticks

Crispy Chicken

Clam Chowder

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (868 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston