Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flat iron steaks in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Pago image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
8oz Flat Iron Steak$38.00
(GF, NF) + Poblano sofrito, crispy cauliflower, celery root, brown butter
*Cooked to Medium Rare - no modifications
More about Pago
Banner pic

 

Red Rock Place

6227 South State, Suite 10, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak Salad - 8 Oz$19.00
Demi-glace & bacon topped flat iron steak, spinach, arugula, egg, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola, garlic toast crouton, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette
Flat Iron Steak - 8 Oz$22.00
Onion straw, Gorgonzola butter, and seasonal vegetable
More about Red Rock Place
Consumer pic

 

Red Rock Brewing Co.

254 S 200 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak Salad - 8 Oz$19.00
Demi-glace & bacon topped flat iron steak, spinach, arugula, egg, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola, garlic toast crouton, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette
Flat Iron Steak - 8 Oz$22.00
Onion straw, Gorgonzola butter, and seasonal vegetable
More about Red Rock Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Edamame

Calamari

Katsu

Dumplings

Fried Zucchini

Chicken Curry

Yellow Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (363 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (895 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston