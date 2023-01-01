Flat iron steaks in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about Pago
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|8oz Flat Iron Steak
|$38.00
(GF, NF) + Poblano sofrito, crispy cauliflower, celery root, brown butter
*Cooked to Medium Rare - no modifications
More about Red Rock Place
Red Rock Place
6227 South State, Suite 10, Murray
|Flat Iron Steak Salad - 8 Oz
|$19.00
Demi-glace & bacon topped flat iron steak, spinach, arugula, egg, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola, garlic toast crouton, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette
|Flat Iron Steak - 8 Oz
|$22.00
Onion straw, Gorgonzola butter, and seasonal vegetable
More about Red Rock Brewing Co.
Red Rock Brewing Co.
254 S 200 W, Salt Lake City
|Flat Iron Steak Salad - 8 Oz
|$19.00
Demi-glace & bacon topped flat iron steak, spinach, arugula, egg, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola, garlic toast crouton, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette
|Flat Iron Steak - 8 Oz
|$22.00
Onion straw, Gorgonzola butter, and seasonal vegetable