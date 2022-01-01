French fries in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve french fries
More about SugarHouse BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|French Fries
|$2.85
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.
More about BGR
BGR
1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|#French Fries
|$3.29
Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.