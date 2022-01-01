French toast in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve french toast
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|French Toast
|$8.49
texas toast dipped in vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
|1/2 Order Stuffed French Toast
|$5.99
|French Toast - Side
|$2.99
Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S
931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|French Toast
|$8.00
French toast made with Red Bicycle mocha bread & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup & house made cinnamon butter.
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Sweet N' Crunchy French Toast
|$12.50
Texas toast dipped in a cinnamon egg mixture and corn flakes, then fried to golden perfection, choice of 1 protein
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|1/2 Stuffed Nutella French Toast
|$6.50
Spiced Brioche, crusted in toasted hazelnuts, and drizzled with Nutella syrup and topped with whipped cream and strawberries.
|Kid's French Toast
|$4.99
Choice of bacon, sausage
|Classic French Toast
|$8.99
Brioche, pure maple syrup, whipped butter
Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|1/2 Fresh Fruit French Toast
|$13.75
|Full Foster French Toast
|$13.75
|1/2 French Toast
|$8.75
Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway
110 Broadway, Salt Lake City
|Red Velvet French Toast
|$14.75
Red velvet with swirls of cream cheese, strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream, & powder sugar.
|Raspberry Chocolate French Toast
|$13.75
Thick cut slices of raspberry white chocolate swirled bread, topped with raspberries, sweet cream glaze, chocolate sauce, & powdered sugar.
|Very Berry French Toast
|$13.75
Texas toast, almond granola, fresh berries, drizzled with Chobani Greek yogurt & honey and topped with powdered sugar.