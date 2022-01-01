French toast in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$8.49
texas toast dipped in vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
1/2 Order Stuffed French Toast$5.99
French Toast - Side$2.99
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
Publik Kitchen image

 

Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S

931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
French Toast$8.00
French toast made with Red Bicycle mocha bread & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup & house made cinnamon butter.
More about Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet N' Crunchy French Toast$12.50
Texas toast dipped in a cinnamon egg mixture and corn flakes, then fried to golden perfection, choice of 1 protein
More about Root'd Cafe
Classic French Toast image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Stuffed Nutella French Toast$6.50
Spiced Brioche, crusted in toasted hazelnuts, and drizzled with Nutella syrup and topped with whipped cream and strawberries.
Kid's French Toast$4.99
Choice of bacon, sausage
Classic French Toast$8.99
Brioche, pure maple syrup, whipped butter
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Fresh Fruit French Toast$13.75
Full Foster French Toast$13.75
1/2 French Toast$8.75
More about Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
Main pic

 

Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

110 Broadway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet French Toast$14.75
Red velvet with swirls of cream cheese, strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream, & powder sugar.
Raspberry Chocolate French Toast$13.75
Thick cut slices of raspberry white chocolate swirled bread, topped with raspberries, sweet cream glaze, chocolate sauce, & powdered sugar.
Very Berry French Toast$13.75
Texas toast, almond granola, fresh berries, drizzled with Chobani Greek yogurt & honey and topped with powdered sugar.
More about Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's - Sugar House

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche French Toast$12.00
housemade brioche, sauteer apples, meringue, maple syrup
More about Bartolo's - Sugar House

