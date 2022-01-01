Fried chicken sandwiches in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about HandleBar
HandleBar
751 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hickory smoked chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Add a wing sauce if you're feeling saucy!
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, dried fruit chutney, lettuce, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, dried fruit chutney, lettuce, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.