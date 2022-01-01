Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

HandleBar

751 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hickory smoked chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Add a wing sauce if you're feeling saucy!
More about HandleBar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, dried fruit chutney, lettuce, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, dried fruit chutney, lettuce, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
More about Hub & Spoke Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Cheese Enchiladas

Sweet Potato Fries

Pho

Brulee

Peanut Butter Cookies

Pork Belly

Corn Dogs

Huevos Rancheros

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (304 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston