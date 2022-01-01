Fried pickles in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried Pickles image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City

Avg 4 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
Fried pickles spears served with 3 house-made sauces; chipotle aioli, mustard, and ranch
More about Root'd Cafe
Fried Pickles image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Item pic

 

Bucket O' Crawfish

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.95
More about Bucket O' Crawfish
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Mushrooms and Pickles$12.00
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
Main pic

 

BEWILDER BREWING COMPANY

445 South 400 West, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pickle Fries$7.00
SERVED WITH SIDE OF RANCH.
More about BEWILDER BREWING COMPANY

