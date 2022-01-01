Fried pickles in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fried pickles
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Fried pickles spears served with 3 house-made sauces; chipotle aioli, mustard, and ranch
Bout Time Pub & Grub
2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Bucket O' Crawfish
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
Bricks Corner - SLC
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Fried Mushrooms and Pickles
|$12.00