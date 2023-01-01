Fried zucchini in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fried zucchini
More about Apollo Burger - Taylorsville
Apollo Burger - Taylorsville
1847 West 5400 South, Taylorsville
|Fried Zucchini
|$4.99
Served with Ranch Dressing
More about Apollo Burger - Rose Park
Apollo Burger - Rose Park
143 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City
|Fried Zucchini
|$4.99
Served with Ranch Dressing
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Fried Zucchini
|$5.25
6 lightly breaded zucchini chips deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.00