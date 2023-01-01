Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Main pic

 

Apollo Burger - Taylorsville

1847 West 5400 South, Taylorsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$4.99
Served with Ranch Dressing
More about Apollo Burger - Taylorsville
Main pic

 

Apollo Burger - Rose Park

143 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$4.99
Served with Ranch Dressing
More about Apollo Burger - Rose Park
Item pic

 

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$5.25
6 lightly breaded zucchini chips deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

 

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini$8.00
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$3.95
Breaded Deep Fried Zucchini.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

