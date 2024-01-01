Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9" (Serves 10-12 ppl)$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Fruit Tart 9"$49.95
Tart shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tart 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$74.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tart 1/2 Sheet 12"x16"$117.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
Item pic

 

Gourmandise - Catering

514 Pickett Circle, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mother’s Day Fruit & Floral Tart$49.95
Mother’s Day version of Gourmandise’ classic fruit tart with edible pansies. Serves 10 to 12.
Item pic

 

Market Street Grill- Cottonwood -

2985 E Cottonwood Parkway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRUIT TART MKT$35.99
