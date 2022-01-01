Garden salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve garden salad
Pig and a Jelly Jar
1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and creamy buttermilk ranch.
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Garden Salad
|$6.49
romaine lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Cucumber Garden Salad
|$4.50
Sliced Cucumber with Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot ,Feta Cheese and Lemon Italian Dressing
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Garden Salad
|$16.00
Seasonal Greens tossed in oil, topped with Seasons Fromage Blanc cheese, balsamic reduction, tomato, green peas, red bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, green olives, marinated artichokes, cucumber. (Entree Size.)