Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Pig and a Jelly Jar

1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and creamy buttermilk ranch.
More about Pig and a Jelly Jar
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$6.49
romaine lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Garden Salad$4.50
Sliced Cucumber with Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot ,Feta Cheese and Lemon Italian Dressing
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$16.00
Seasonal Greens tossed in oil, topped with Seasons Fromage Blanc cheese, balsamic reduction, tomato, green peas, red bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, green olives, marinated artichokes, cucumber. (Entree Size.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Buds image

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.75
More about Buds

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Carbonara

Fried Pickles

Clams

Wontons

Cappuccino

Teriyaki Steaks

Garlic Bread

Croissant Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston