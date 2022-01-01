Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve garlic bread

Lasagna with Garlic Bread image

 

Robintino's ToGo

2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
4 Slices Garlic Bread$4.00
Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in four slices.
More about Robintino's ToGo
Item pic

 

Robintino's ToGo

926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funeral Potatoes with Garlic Bread$9.00
2 Slices Garlic Bread$2.00
Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in two slices.
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
More about Robintino's ToGo
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Slice Garlic Bread$1.25
Whole Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
4 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Half Garlic Cheese Bread$4.50
2 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA

Robintino's ToGo

2340 E 4500 S, Holladay

Avg 4 (171 reviews)
Takeout
2 Slices Garlic Bread$2.00
Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in two slices.
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
More about Robintino's ToGo
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$5.00
home made focaccia bread, garlic oil, parmesan, parsley
More about Bartolo's

