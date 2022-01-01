Garlic bread in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve garlic bread
Robintino's ToGo
2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
|4 Slices Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in four slices.
Robintino's ToGo
926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City
|Funeral Potatoes with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
|2 Slices Garlic Bread
|$2.00
|Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Extra Slice Garlic Bread
|$1.25
|Whole Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.00
4 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
|Half Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.50
2 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
PIZZA
Robintino's ToGo
2340 E 4500 S, Holladay
|2 Slices Garlic Bread
|$2.00
|Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
