Garlic knots in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Este Pizzeria - Down Town
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Garlic Knots
|$4.75
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
My Pie Pizza - Holladay
4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$7.50
|1/2 Order Garlic Knots
|$4.00