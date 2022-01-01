Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve garlic knots

Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria - Down Town

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
More about Este Pizzeria - Down Town
Garlic Knots image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$4.75
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

 

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$7.00
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
GARLIC KNOTS image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

My Pie Pizza - Holladay

4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC KNOTS$7.50
1/2 Order Garlic Knots$4.00
More about My Pie Pizza - Holladay
Item pic

 

Snowmobile Pizza - 877 S 200 W C-103

877 S 200 W C-103, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$7.00
More about Snowmobile Pizza - 877 S 200 W C-103

