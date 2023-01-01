Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve garlic naan

Garlic Cheese Naan image

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Garlic Naan$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
Garlic Cheese Naan image

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Garlic Naan$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
Item pic

 

Everest Curry Kitchen Express - Murray, UT

5692 S 900 E Suite D7, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan (Two slices)$1.00
More about Everest Curry Kitchen Express - Murray, UT
Consumer pic

 

bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East

5468 South 900 East, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.75
Contains gluten. Teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor
More about bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan (G) (V)$3.50
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh
Butter Garlic Naan$4.00
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh with butter
Garlic Naan (G)(V)$3.75
teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of
garlic baked in a tandoor
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Grilled Chicken

Chef Salad

Quesadillas

Leche Cake

Pancakes

Cookies

Al Pastor Tacos

Drunken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (38 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (391 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (989 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston