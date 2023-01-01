Gorditas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve gorditas
YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|GIANT 🌮 GORDITA TACO 🌮
|$19.99
14" FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH FRENCH FRIES, ASADA, LETTUCE,TOMATO, CHEESE, MAYO, CREMA, AVOCADO SLICES 100% VEGAN INGREDIENTS WORLD'S LARGEST VEGAN TACO
La Casa Del Tamal
2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City
|Gorditas - Order de 3
|$13.99
Thick fried handmade corn tortilla cut in half and filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.
|Single Gordita
|$4.75
Thick fried handmade corn tortilla cut in half and filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.