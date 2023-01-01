Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve gorditas

Item pic

 

YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GIANT 🌮 GORDITA TACO 🌮$19.99
14" FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH FRENCH FRIES, ASADA, LETTUCE,TOMATO, CHEESE, MAYO, CREMA, AVOCADO SLICES 100% VEGAN INGREDIENTS WORLD'S LARGEST VEGAN TACO
More about YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
Main pic

 

La Casa Del Tamal

2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gorditas - Order de 3$13.99
Thick fried handmade corn tortilla cut in half and filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Single Gordita$4.75
Thick fried handmade corn tortilla cut in half and filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.
More about La Casa Del Tamal

