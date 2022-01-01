Greek salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve greek salad
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with black & green olives, red onion, cucumber, tomato and feta cheese served with Italian dressing and a lemon wedge
Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City
|Greek Salad
|$0.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperonchinis, and Pita Bread
The Cotton Bottom Inn - 2820 East 6200 South
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed with a house made greek dressing, and topped with a pepperoncini.
|Bowl Greek Salad
|$8.00
Tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed with a house made greek dressing, and topped with a pepperoncini.