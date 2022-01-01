Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve greek salad

Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.00
Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with black & green olives, red onion, cucumber, tomato and feta cheese served with Italian dressing and a lemon wedge
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Main pic

 

Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S

1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$0.00
More about Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
Iceberg lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperonchinis, and Pita Bread
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Item pic

 

The Cotton Bottom Inn - 2820 East 6200 South

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.00
Tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed with a house made greek dressing, and topped with a pepperoncini.
Bowl Greek Salad$8.00
Tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed with a house made greek dressing, and topped with a pepperoncini.
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn - 2820 East 6200 South

