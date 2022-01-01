Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken image

 

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken$37.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.
More about Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Grilled Chicken Soft Flour Tacos$8.00
Two grilled chicken tacos on soft flour tortillas topped with cheese, queso sauce, grilled onions, and pico.
More about Cafe Silvestre
Consumer pic

 

Tonyburgers

2731 S 5600 W Suite F, West Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$6.59
5 oz Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection!
More about Tonyburgers
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
Add Grilled Chicken Breast$3.50
More about Taqueria 27
Arempas image

 

Arempas

350 State Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken$3.99
Cachapa, Grilled Chicken$11.50
Arepa, Grilled Chicken$11.50
More about Arempas
Taco Land image

 

Taco Land

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.99
Grilled chicken.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
Grilled Chicken quesadilla$10.99
14" fresh flour tortilla with grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado sauce.
More about Taco Land
Item pic

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, honey mustard on a French bun and served with house cut fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, honey mustard on a French bun and served with house cut fries
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack

912 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken$7.00
choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
More about The Crack Shack
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
Add Grilled Chicken Breast$3.50
More about Taqueria 27
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria 27

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
Add Grilled Chicken Breast$3.50
More about Taqueria 27

