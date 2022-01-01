Grilled chicken in Salt Lake City
1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City
|Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken
|$37.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|2 Grilled Chicken Soft Flour Tacos
|$8.00
Two grilled chicken tacos on soft flour tortillas topped with cheese, queso sauce, grilled onions, and pico.
Tonyburgers
2731 S 5600 W Suite F, West Valley
|Grilled Chicken
|$6.59
5 oz Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection!
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
|Add Grilled Chicken Breast
|$3.50
Arempas
350 State Street, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken
|$3.99
|Cachapa, Grilled Chicken
|$11.50
|Arepa, Grilled Chicken
|$11.50
Taco Land
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Grilled chicken.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
|Grilled Chicken quesadilla
|$10.99
14" fresh flour tortilla with grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, honey mustard on a French bun and served with house cut fries
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, honey mustard on a French bun and served with house cut fries
The Crack Shack
912 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Kid's Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
|Add Grilled Chicken Breast
|$3.50
TACOS
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
|Add Grilled Chicken Breast
|$3.50