Gyoza in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve gyoza

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$2.49
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$2.49
Fried pork and vegetables dumplings. 3 per order and served with our spicy gyoza dipping sauce
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.7 (3445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza (3 Pcs )$3.50
Gyoza (6 Pcs.)$6.25
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$6.50
5 fried pork & veggie dumpling
More about Hamachi
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Gyoza$6.99
Gyoza (Pot Stickers)$6.99
Pork or vegetable; served with a sesame soy dipping sauce
TOGO Side Gyoza Sauce$0.25
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

