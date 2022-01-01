Gyoza in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Gyoza
|$2.49
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Gyoza
|$2.49
Fried pork and vegetables dumplings. 3 per order and served with our spicy gyoza dipping sauce
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Gyoza (3 Pcs )
|$3.50
|Gyoza (6 Pcs.)
|$6.25
More about Hamachi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Gyoza
|$6.50
5 fried pork & veggie dumpling